Texas A&M Top WR Ainias Smith Arrested For DWI, Unlawfully Carrying A Weapon

Texas A&M star wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested on Wednesday on DWI charges, unlawfully carrying weapons, and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, according to Brazos County Jail records.

The senior is being held on an $8,000 bond as of 10:50 AM ET.

Smith, one of Texas A&M’s top playmakers, was scheduled to be one of the Aggies to attend SEC Media Days this week in Atlanta.

The Missouri City, Texas native led Texas A&M in receptions a season ago with 47 while hauling in six touchdowns. Smith has been known to do it all for the Aggies over the last few seasons seeing time at running back as well. The team captain led the SEC in average punt return yards a season ago as well with 11.3 yards per return.

Smith’s most impressive performance in the SEC last season came against Alabama when he hauled in six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver was a three-star recruit and Top 100 player in the state of Texas coming out of Dulles High School.

Smith is the younger brother of NFL defensive back Maurice Smith who last played for Washington in 2019.

At the time of this writing, Texas A&M has not announced any form of disciplinary action for Smith following his arrest.