There are very few environments in college football that are as intimidating as Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. Say what you will about the Aggies, their traditions, and their Yell Leaders, but there is no denying that they create one of the best home-field advantages in sports.

It’s overwhelming.

Kyle Field is the fourth-largest stadium in the country and A&M fans make their voices heard. And each year, for one game, they go all-out in making the stadium look as intense as they sound.

The ‘Maroon Out’ is an annual tradition that is as simple as it sounds. Every Aggies fan that steps foot inside Kyle Field for the pre-determined game must (is asked to) wear a specific ‘Maroon Out’ shirt.

It all got started in 1998, and has raised a lot of money for other cherished traditions on campus, as well as the ‘Maroon Out’ scholarships.

Looking up at the Kyle Field student section is already intimidating for a visiting team. Looking up at a sea of maroon surrounding you on all sides is that much more unnerving. Meanwhile our boys look up at the trusty 12th Man, unified in Maroon, and they know they can count on us when they need us most. — Texas A&M, via maroonout.tamu.edu

This year, in 2023, the ‘Maroon Out’ will be held on November 11.

Texas A&M will host Mississippi State on that day.

Mark your calendars…on 11/11 the Aggies are going to Maroon Out Kyle Field! pic.twitter.com/Kd3kN2BG1B — Texas A&M Maroon Out (@MaroonOut) May 23, 2023

The date of choice is… interesting. See, the Bulldogs’ primary color is also… maroon.

Texas A&M will hold its ‘Maroon Out’ for a game at which the opposing fanbase will be wearing the same color. There will be no discrepancy between the two schools, which is odd because Mississippi State will not look up to the stands at a “sea of maroon” and be nearly as intimidated. That’s standard.

Beyond the funds that the ‘Maroon Out’ raises for great causes, does holding it against the Bulldogs not defeat the entire purpose?

The Aggies immediately took a lot of heat online for the questionable decision. One student, who previously worked with the football program, clapped back with a defense that didn’t really do what he thought it did.

We’ve done it with 3 colors on several occasions, we do one color in our sleep. #MaroonOut 🤣🫵🏻 https://t.co/3q1ctbPemY pic.twitter.com/Ok3yiQWJjP — Paul (@thatgueropaul) May 23, 2023

This is where Mississippi State fans need to join together.

There would be nothing funnier than a bunch of Bulldogs fans buying up all of the tickets, rolling deep to College Station and showing up to the game wearing, say, neon yellow.

Make a statement!

If it doesn’t work out, and it probably won’t, that’s okay. Mississippi State players will take the field in front of 102,000 fans who are also wearing their primary color!