Texas A&M Defeats Miami, But Still Searching For Offensive Identity

Coming off the loss to App State last weekend, Texas A&M looked to get back on track against Miami Saturday night, with a new starting quarterback. After a lackluster two weeks from Haynes King, Jimbo Fisher decided to start Max Johnson, hoping to spark the offense.

The Aggies secured the win at home, defeating the Hurricanes 17-9, but are still searching for an identity on the offensive side of the ball. It hasn’t been the type of output that Texas A&M fans have been hoping for, but it was enough to improve to 2-1 on the season. There were suspensions and injuries for the Aggies on Saturday, but the bigger question is how this team turns the corner in the passing game.

Being able to rely on Devon Achane out of the backfield is key for whoever takes the snap at quarterback, but the downfield threat is a cause for concern. Achane finished the night with 88yards on the ground, while Max Johnson was 10-20 for 140 yards and 1 touchdown.

Devon Achane Scores The Touchdown For Texas A&M Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

The whole offensive scheme feels bland at the moment, even dating back to the App State loss. There were multiple times during this game where the Aggies had the opportunity to put Miami away, but failed to throw the haymaker.

Miami finished the night with over 180 yards rushing, finding success when quarterback Tyler Van Dyke struggled consistently find a receiver against a depleted Texas A&M secondary. But again, the Aggies not capitalizing on the defensive stops will continue to be a problem.

These are the type of problems that will cost them next week against Arkansas if they don’t figure this out in the next six days. Dealing with KJ Jefferson is just one obstacle for the Aggies defense, but they’ll also have to figure out a way to stop Raheim Sanders.

In front of the third largest crowd in program history, Texas A&M bounced back and sent fans home in a much better mood.

We all know that defeating Miami is not going to somehow make the noise from last week disappear, but beating Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks would turn this season around. A massive game in Arlington is on deck, with a lot on the line.