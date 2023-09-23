Texas A&M QB Connor Weigman Injured Against Auburn, Adding To Problems For Jimbo Fisher

Videos by OutKick

Texas A&M just found itself in a more dire situation, with quarterback Connor Weigman exiting the game with a lower body injury against Auburn.

Now, Jimbo Fisher is turning to LSU transfer Max Johnson, who might have to lead the Aggies for a sustained period of time. The injury came on the Aggies last possession of the first half, when Weigman took a monster hit in the end zone.

The Aggies quarterback looked to be in serious pain as he limped towards the huddle, taking one more snap before the drive stalled. As Weigman went towards the sidelines, ESPN reported that he was yelling in pain. After watching him struggle towards the locker room, Texas A&M fans were seeing its season go up in flames.

ESPN reported after halftime that Weigman was still be evaluated for a lower leg injury.

Here is Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman heading to the locker room with 4:30 left in the second.



ESPN reporting he was shouting in pain on sidelines. Took hit on that play he was lined up in A&M end zone. pic.twitter.com/9YfFgvxt9n — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) September 23, 2023

Before Connor Weigman was hurt, the Texas A&M offense was struggling. The Aggies had just 121 yards of offense in the first half, holding a 6-3 lead at the break.

Now, Max Johnson will get his chance to lead the Aggies, while we wait to see how bad the injury is to Weigman. It’s not as if the Aggies were playing well on offense in the first half, but offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and Jimbo Fisher could have a massive problem on their hands.

Hopefully the injury is not serious, and we will continue to monitor the situation.