Epic Photo Shows Texas A&M Students Camping Out For Alabama Tickets

Texas A&M fans are fired up to watch the Aggies battle Alabama this Saturday.

The Crimson Tide travel to College Station to play Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M, and Nick Saban’s squad is a slight -2.5 favorite as of Tuesday morning.

Both teams are 4-1, and it should be an absolute dog fight on the field. Are A&M students excited? There’s no doubt at all.

A photo shared by Luke Evangelist shows students camping out for tickets hours before the sun came up Monday morning in hopes of getting tickets. That’s the kind of dedication fans and players love to see.

It’s 4 am and the ticket pull line is wrapped around Kyle Field all the way to the new practice facility pic.twitter.com/kWaIVUkHn5 — Luke Evangelist (@lukeevangelist_) October 2, 2023

Texas A&M fans are fired up for the Alabama game.

You know a fan base is fired up whenever people are camping out for tickets. That’s a great sign there’s plenty of excitement and buzz.

While Jimbo Fisher has already beaten Nick Saban, Alabama has owned A&M for the most part. That’s just the fact of the matter.

People now believe Alabama is having a down year because the Crimson Tide lost to Texas and struggled against USF. It seems like Alabama is mortal, despite two straight impressive wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Texas A&M fans are camping out for tickets to the Alabama game. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Fans can smell blood in the water, and the fact Alabama is only favored by -2.5 should definitely only fire up Texas A&M fans further.

That’s why they’re camping out. They want the chance to get tickets to a game Texas A&M has a realistic chance of winning.

Personally, I’ve never camped out for tickets, but I’m for people doing it. Grab your computer, download a couple movies, maybe throw in a six pack of beer and have yourself a night. It’s college, and you’re only there once. You might as well make the most out of it.

Will Texas A&M upset Alabama Saturday in College Station? Aggies fans are fired up and excited. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It should be fun to see what Texas A&M and Alabama do Saturday. The lid is going to get blown off College Station if the Aggies can, once again, upset Alabama and Nick Saban. We’ll find out at 3:30 EST on CBS.