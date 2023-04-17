Texas-Obsessed Aggies Fans Couldn’t Stop Throwing ‘Horns Down’ At Texas A&M Spring Game

Videos by OutKick

As Texas A&M played its spring game over the weekend, Aggies fans could not get Texas off of their minds. They are obsessed with the Longhorns.

This fall will mark Jimbo Fisher’s sixth season as the head football coach of Texas A&M University. In each of his first five years, despite beginning the year ranked within the AP Poll top-20, the Aggies have been overwhelmingly disappointing— outside of an 8-1 record during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Texas A&M cannot eclipse the nine-win mark. The eight-win Aggies jokes are endless.

Last year, of Fisher’s tenure thus far, was the biggest letdown. A&M began the season ranked No. 6 in the country and paid $1.5 million for App State to roll into College Station and win.

The Aggies went 5-7 and missed a bowl game entirely. To make a bad situation worse, 25 scholarship players either transferred or left the program during the offseason, including seven freshman from their No. 1-ranked recruiting class from 2022. Yikes.

Needless to say, there are a lot of questions within Fisher’s program as he hopes to right the ship in year six. Fans in College Station are concerned, and quite a few of them completely melted down and wanted their expensive head coach fired after an embarrassing end to the season.

Things have calmed down to some extent, and the fanbase has largely refocused toward the future. The new season got underway with spring practice period, which culminated with the spring game on Saturday.

And yet, Texas A&M couldn’t stop thinking about Texas.

The broadcast frequently cut to the stands throughout the afternoon. Those in the stands (mostly students, it appeared) were seemingly more interested in showing their distaste for the Longhorns than showing support for their own program.

‘Horns Down’ is hilarious. Most opportunities to throw the anti-Texas hand signal are valid.

However, for Aggies fans to be thinking about their in-state rivals during the spring game is questionable. Their team will not play the Longhorns again until 2024. Their program is losing the all-time series 76-37-5. Texas has won seven of the last 10 meetings.

Perhaps those in College Station should focus on making a bowl game instead? It’s going to be a lot of fun when these two schools finally renew their rivalry in two years! The bad blood is real.