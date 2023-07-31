Videos by OutKick

Texas A&M was forced to go back to the drawing board back in October when Kanye West was spewing antisemitism. As the Aggies football team prepared to run out of the tunnel and onto Kyle Field, ‘POWER’ used to play over the speakers.

Fans would join voice to chant along to the anthem off of Ye’s album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. It was electric.

Unfortunately, as West went off the deep end, so did his song. Texas A&M decided to end its relationship with the controversial rapper. ‘POWER’ is no longer played at Kyle Field.

In lieu of the Kanye track, the Aggies turned to Donald Glover Childish Gambino. They replaced ‘POWER’ with ‘Bonfire,’ which led directly into the marching band’s War Hymn.

That will not be the case again in 2023.

Texas A&M is set to roll out a new song.

Athletic director Ross Bjork said that the school is currently working with an “Aggie in music” to create a new entrance song. He did not expand any further, but added that they hope to unveil the new track at the Midnight Yell on Sept. 2.

Nobody knows what the new song might be. And to say “Aggie in music” without going any further is very confusing. There aren’t really any overly notable Aggies in music.

Fairly well-known Texas A&M alums in music include:

Country music artist Lyle Lovett

Christian worship singer Chris Tomlin

Former American Idol contestant Jason Castro

Country musician Granger Smith (who recently left the industry for ministry)

Country music legend Robert Earl Keen

That’s pretty much it.

Who is the artist on the new entrance song?

If it is any of those five listed artists, the outlook for the new song is discouraging. No disrespect to the artists themselves.

To go from POWER and Bonfire to a country or worship song would be a let down. They’re just not as hype.

However, Josh Abbott has heard the new song and says that it is pretty lit.

For all our Aggie fans out there, I know who it is and I’ve heard it. It’s awesome. Gonna get that stadium rowdy! https://t.co/70upp9H6Z9 — Josh AbboŦŦ (@joshabbottband) July 31, 2023

He also said that it isn’t country. Not even close.

It’s not country btw. Far from it https://t.co/d1oxHOUq5w — Josh AbboŦŦ (@joshabbottband) July 31, 2023

It’s not country. I never said it was — Josh AbboŦŦ (@joshabbottband) July 31, 2023

Hmmmmmm………. So it isn’t country, but it’s an Aggie in music. And the best-known Aggies in music are country artists.

The mystery remains unsolved. Abbott’s hint only made things even more confusing.

Perhaps there is a producer in the music industry who graduated from Texas A&M. Maybe he or she is working with a big-name artist to produce the track.

Whatever it is, the hype is starting to build. Bjork and the Aggies better not let us down!