Texans WR Brandin Cooks ‘Likes’ Trade Reports on Twitter; Rumored Teams Include Rams, Packers, Chiefs

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks lands among the top names expected to get shipped to a new team by the end of the trade deadline.

As trade activity picks up around the NFL, so do the rumors surrounding Brandin Cooks’ exit from Houston.

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, three teams leading the charge to acquire Cooks with a week left in the trading window include the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. The receiver seemingly confirmed talks of leaving Houston when his Twitter account was spotted liking trade reports centered on him.

Brandin Cooks Has Still Got It

With a résumé that includes six 1,000-yard receiving seasons out of eight, Cooks offers plenty of production walking into WR-deficient teams such as Green Bay or Kansas City.

The #Chiefs, #Packers and #Rams have contacted the #Texans regarding trading for WR1 Brandin Cooks.



Nothing has yet developed into a serious trade offer, per KPRC2.



Cooks, who ran 4.33 at the combine, has already been traded 3 times in his career and has six 1,000 yard seasons. pic.twitter.com/oAsZZSJ2Qe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 26, 2022

.@brandincooks recently "liked" a number of trade related tweets on his official twitter account pic.twitter.com/SCmG5ulkU7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 26, 2022

The 29-year-old receiver has been traded numerous times throughout his career but has shown consistency regardless of the offensive system. Cooks’ most impressive feat has been recording back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Texans amid their quarterbacking carousel.

Los Angeles’ offensive roster may be the steadiest of the rumored teams, with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson leading their WR depth. But the Rams’ front office has been known for strong pushes in free agency regardless of their depth. Cooks previously played with the Rams in 2018-2019 when Jared Goff was still under center.

The Packers could benefit the most from acquiring Cooks as Aaron Rodgers’ issues with receiving talent continue to mount without the help of ex-teammate Davanate Adams.

Kansas City on the other hand is looking to bolster QB Patrick Mahomes’ supporting cast following the loss of top wideout Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Mahomes hasn’t slowed down ever since Cheetah left Kansas City, but to stay on par with competition such as the Bills, the Chiefs offense will need a home-run hitter like Cooks.

Brandin Cooks with the highlight-reel TD! pic.twitter.com/V5oNbfamii — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) November 28, 2021