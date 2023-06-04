Texans Rookie CJ Stroud Lists His Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks & His Choices Are … Something

Videos by OutKick

It’s always fun to see what NFL players think about their counterparts. They often rank players quite differently than the media. Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is no exception. He thinks the top five QBs in the NFL are Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and … Justin Fields?

There’s no question that Mahomes, Burrow and Allen rank inside the Top 5. But not only does Stroud think that Hurts belongs in that group, he has the Eagles quarterback as the BEST in the league. That seems like … an overreaction.

Yet the biggest problem that I have, personally, is putting Justin Fields anywhere near the Top 5.

I get it, they both went to Ohio State. Stroud is clearly giving his Buckeye brethren some love. And Stroud has always been a massive supporter of Fields.

But Top 5 NFL quarterback? C’mon.

Putting Jalen Hurts in the Top 5 is questionable, but putting him at #1 is downright irresponsible. He had one great NFL season. Prior to last year, the Eagles questioned whether or not he’d even be the QB this year.

But he played really well and led them to a Super Bowl appearance. For that, he got paid. And paid well. But let’s pump the brakes on calling him the league’s best.

Patrick Mahomes deserves the top spot, and I don’t think there’s much debate about that. Joe Burrow is #2 and Josh Allen is #3. I don’t hate Stroud’s list, I just think his 2, 3 and 4 should be 1, 2 and 3. His #1 probably doesn’t belong in the Top 5.

And his #5 doesn’t belong in the Top 15. He notably left off Lamar Jackson, but did mention that he “likes Lamar too.”

Stroud hasn’t played a down in the NFL. He’ll learn how difficult the position is and, I think, gain appreciation for the guys who truly play it at the highest level.

Ask him again next season and I bet he makes some changes.