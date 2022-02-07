Texans Reportedly Considering Lovie Smith For Coaching Vacancy

Videos by OutKick

The Houston Texans may not have to look very far for their next head coach. In fact, they may just decide to stick with a man who is already on their sideline.

Per ESPN, defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, a former head coach himself, could be the next man calling the shots for the Texans. Smith, 63, was hired in March not only as the DC, but also as an associate head coach under former main man David Culley.

For Smith, that move marked a return to the NFL after six yeas away. In 2015, he was actually head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before that, he coached the Chicago Bears for eight yeas (2004-12). He holds an 89-87 overall record in the NFL.

Texans are now in talks with their associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith about potentially becoming their next head coach, sources tell me and @fieldyates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2022

Prior to joining the Texans, Smith was the head coach at the University of Illinois (2016-20).

The Texans are also reportedly considering ex-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for the position.

Smith, a devout Christian, is an active member of the American Diabetes Association. His mother is blind as a result of the disease.

