Texans Rookie WR John Metchie Diagnosed With Leukemia, Unlikely To Play This Season

Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III was diagnosed with Leukemia and said in a statement he expects to make a full recovery.

The former Alabama receiver said it is unlikely he will play football this season and will be focusing on his recovery.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time,” the statement reads.

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

