Texans Expected To Trade Deshaun Watson Within Next Few Weeks

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have been at a stalemate since January of last year and now Texans’ head coach Love Smith is ready to move on. No word yet if Watson nears a resolution to the sexual assault cases of nearly 20 women, however the Texans are looking for a solution — ASAP.

“As soon as possible,” Love Smith said when asked about the Watson saga. “I’m not running away from the question, but as soon as possible. There are things that need to be taken care of before the football part comes into play. We’re patient, we’ve waited an entire year and I just feel like this offseason, it’ll come to an end and we’ll get it solved and it’ll be good for both parties, whatever that might be.”

It’s clear that Lovie Smith and that Houston Texans ownership are in step on Watson. After all, that’s why he was hired.

But in terms of trade interest from outside organizations go, Deshaun Watson is a 26-year-old superstar that countless teams need desperately. And the longer we hear nothing about the cases, the more likely a pre-court solution becomes. Watson is expected to cost multiple first round picks and we can think of a few teams that’d consider that move.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who have stated in the past that they’re committed to “building around Jalen Hurts,” currently hold three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Deshaun Watson’s Miami Dolphins interest could be out the door now wish Brian Flores’ firing, so the field of suitors could be narrowing some. The Dolphins still could shift their attention to Watson despite Miami’s second half push with Tua.

Deshaun Watson is a massive upgrade for just about any team in the NFL — it’s just a matter of which NFL GM has the guts to pull the trigger on a man with this many question marks.