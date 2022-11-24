Texans Dump Davis Mills As Starting QB

Deshaun Watson’s heir apparent on the Houston Texans has finally been benched.

Announced Wednesday, the Texans will be benching quarterback Davis Mills, in favor of former Washington signal-caller Kyle Allen.

Mills holds the single-season record for most passing yards by a Texans rookie QB (2,664) but has also gone 1-17-1 as the starter in his first two seasons.

Wonder when the lightbulb went off for the Texans…

In his final game as a starter, Mills had a miserable day against the Washington Commanders. He recorded 167 yards passing; failed to record a touchdown; threw a pick-6 (two total INTs) on the Texans’ opening drive; and completed only 57.6 percent of his throws.

As the team relies more on rookie RB Dameon Pierce to generate momentum on offense over their starting QB, the need to move on from Mills, or at least try the next man up, became apparent. Maybe at a point of no return.

In 23 games played, Mills has 27 touchdowns to 21 interceptions. Mills’ play is far from the crux of Houston’s problems, having little to no help schematically from defensive-minded head coach Lovie Smith or offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. Mills has also dealt with a disgruntled No. 1 wideout in Brandin Cooks.

Allen isn’t seen as much of an upgrade over Mills, though he carries strong potential to outplay Mills and keep the job for the remainder of the season.

As a starter for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, Allen threw for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He struggled mightily with turnovers, fumbling the ball 13 times (seven lost) that year. Allen has a 7-10 record as a starter.

The Texans are 1-8-1 heading into Week 12’s matchup against the Dolphins.