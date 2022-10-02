Terry Bradshaw battled two different forms of cancer in the past 12 months.

The legendary NFL quarterback spun up some concern during a recent TV appearance where it appeared that he was struggling a bit to gather his thoughts.

Now, he’s put to rest any concern about his health, but did reveal he’s battled two different forms of cancer since November 2021.

Terry Bradshaw reveals battles with multiple forms of cancer. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“People are saying that I’m sick and I’m dying. Okay, so, let’s put that rumor to rest. I am not sick, I am not dying as I sit here and do this interview with you. I’m not gonna deny I’ve had two bouts of cancer. One in November and a different one in March. Okay, two different cancers. So far as this is going on, my first follow ups are coming up here in 40 days, or three weeks or something, so I will know how we’re doing. But as of now, the cancers are not there. So, I’m not dying,” Bradshaw said during a Facebook Live addressing any concerns or speculation about his health.

Terry Bradshaw reveals battles with cancer. (Credit: Screenshot/Facebook Video https://www.facebook.com/OfficialTerryBradshaw/videos/811569296710535/)

Obviously, Bradshaw felt the speculation swirling around social media was enough of a concern that he needed to address it.

The good news is he says that as of right now, he believes he’s free of both cancers. In a few weeks, he’ll get a bit more clarity.

You never want to see anyone get sick or battle cancer. It’s a brutal disease that has impacted a ton of people one way or another. Many of you reading this right now almost certainly at least know someone who battled cancer.

Terry Bradshaw responds to speculation about his health. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Let’s all hope Bradshaw’s check ups yield some great news.