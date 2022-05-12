Terrell Owens Officially Traded In Fan Controlled Football As Fans Approve Deal

It’s officially official. Terrell Owens has been dealt from the Zappers to the Knights of Degen in the first trade in the history of Fan Controlled Football (FCF).

The three-team swap, also involving the Beasts, was agreed to by team owners Tuesday, but was pending approval from fans who had the ability to veto the trade for their team. In order to reverse a trade, a 70% supermajority is needed from fans. After a voting process, which ended Wednesday morning, the fans voted to send the trade through, although there was some opposition.

The Zappers, the only winless team in FCF, had many who still wanted to see Owens catching passes from 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. 51% of the fanbase voted not to support the trade, well short of the 70% threshold.

As expected, the Knights of Degen were most in favor of the deal, with 95% of their fans in support of welcoming the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver to their team.

The trade is now fully complete, and with their new 48-year-old weapon, the Knights will take on BAFC Saturday at 7 p.m. ET in a battle for first place. Owens will now be catching passes from Ed Crouch, the MVP of last season’s championship game.

It’s a welcome change of scenery for Owens, who told FCF sideline analyst Charly Arnolt after the Zappers’ latest loss that he wouldn’t mind a trade to put him in a winning situation.

“You mentioned in the postgame, the idea of being traded, so I may have to look in exploring that option,” Owens said. “Obviously, I don’t like losing. At the end of the day, we’ve had some quarterback issues from Day One. Not to put all the onus on them. But like you said, today some of the errant throws were kind of inexcusable. We just got to get better. But for me, maybe it’s for me to move on and find another team.”

Full Details of the Trade

Knights of Degen:

Trade – QB Dentarrius Yon, WR Isiah King

Receive – WR Terrell Owens, WR Jacoby Herring

Zappers:

Trade – WR Terrell Owens, Picks 1 & 16 this week

Receive – QB Jason Stewart, WR Isiah King, Picks 5 & 12 this week

Beasts:

Trade – QB Jason Stewart, WR Jacoby Herring, Picks 5 & 12 this week

Receive – QB Dentarrius Yon, Picks 1 & 16 this week

