Terrell Owens Says He’s Mighty Impressed By What He Has Seen Out Of Travis Hunter

Terrell Owens is one of the best receivers to ever play in the National Football League and he likes what he sees out of one of the biggest in college football at the moment, Colorado Buffaloes two-way player Travis Hunter.

Owens has visited the Buffaloes a few times this year. That has given him a front-row seat to one of the most talked about players in college football.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer gave his take on the two-way phenom during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast.

“Ball skills is crazy, it’s crazy. It’s freakish, is how I can explain it,” Owens said, per Bleacher Report. “There are some things probably at the next level that he’s gonna have to fine-tune. But when you think about what he’s doing as a high schooler, now his second year [in college], and you see the highlights of what he was doing, bro, it’s crazy. It’s off the charts.”

Owens said that Hunter has the mindset of someone who wants to get better. That should make opposing teams a little nervous. As for crappy NFL teams who might get the chance to draft him, they’ll light up with delight.

Hunter was injured just three games into the season in the Buffaloes overtime thriller ain’t Colorado State. This week, head coach Deion Sanders said he hopes for Travis Hunter to continue recovering and wait to make his return until after the team’s bye week. Their first game after the bye is on the road against UCLA.

