Terence Crawford’s Daughter Lost A Shoe, Then Smoked Her Competition

Terence Crawford’s family doesn’t lack for quickness. The undefeated boxing champion’s known for his quick hands, but it’s his 7-year-old daughter’s foot speed that has spectators in awe.

Over the weekend, Crawford’s daughter, Talaya, competed in a track and field competition in Omaha, Nebraska, winning one of the most most incredible races you’ll see. Talaya lost her shoe coming out of the starting blocks, quickly fell behind, went back for her unattended kick, then somehow torched her competition.

And it wasn’t even close.

Crawford’s race day sprint has since gone viral. The 7-year-old tore up the track so quickly, it almost seemed fake. Regardless of age, this is one of the more impressive athletic feats you’ll see.

Watch below as Talaya loses her shoe, tosses it back on, then smokes the other racers.

Breaking 🚨 This is simply amazing..Terence Crawford's baby girl loses her shoe then does the unimaginable..Wait til the end..😱 @terencecrawford #TerenceCrawford #Boxing pic.twitter.com/p9w4sZsNr4 — AccordingToBoxing (@AccordingBoxing) May 9, 2022

The video shows that Talaya realized her foot was missing something – her shoe – a moment after the starting gun sounded. By the time she had her shoe back on, the other runners had gained a six-second head start. It didn’t matter.

Less than 15 seconds after her shoe mishap, Talaya passed her first competitor. Before long, she was safely ahead of the other four racers, winning the 200 meter race with relative ease.

Terence Crawford, the top-ranked welterweight in the world and owner of a 38-0 record, was inspired by the performance.

“I just can’t stop thinking about my daughter’s track meet yesterday,” Crawford said Monday, per TMZ.