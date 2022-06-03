Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. Mega Fight In The Works For October In Las Vegas

The mega fight years in the making: Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., arguably the two best welterweights in the world, may finally meet in the ring this year.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported Friday that the two boxers are closing in on a deal for an October fight in Las Vegas in Las Vegas for the undisputed welterweight championship. Although there is no agreement yet for the fight, no real stumbling block remains, Coppinger said. The fight would be presented by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on pay-per-view.

Fans have been clamoring for the fight between Crawford, the holder of the WBO welterweight title, and Spence Jr., who is the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champion. Crawford (38-0) is free to fight whoever he wants, now that he’s no longer with Bob Arum’s Top Rank.

Las Vegas, Nevada – Nov. 20, 2021: Terence Crawford lands a left-hand jab on Shawn Porter during their WBO welterweight title fight. Crawford won with a 10th-round TKO. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

After notching a 10th-round TKO of Shawn Porter on Nov. 20, Crawford parted ways with Top Rank. Crawford is now a free agent, which opens up the opportunity to fight Spence Jr. Spence Jr. (28-0), is aligned with PBC, who are known for not working with other promotions.

“I’m free to do whatever I want,” Crawford told ESPN. “There’s nothing standing in the way from us fighting. There’s no promotion company that’s blocking it, there’s no wrong side of the street, there’s no nothing. Let’s see who the best welterweight in the world is.”

The 32-year-old Spence is said to be fully healthy, after bouncing back from surgery to repair a detached retina to score a 10th-round TKO of Yordenis Ugas on April 16. He was supposed to face-off with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao this past August, until he discovered he needed immediate surgery.

Arlington, Texas – April 16, 2022: Errol Spence Jr. poses with the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight titles after his 10th-round TKO of Yordenis Ugas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It was a setback for Spence. Jr at the time, who is very much looking forward to meeting Crawford in the squared circle.

“I want Terence Crawford; that’s the fight that I want,” Spence Jr. said in April. That’s the fight everybody else wants. … Terence, I’m coming for that belt!”

Crawford shares those same sentiments, telling ESPN that there’s no backing out now for Spence Jr.

“Now everybody’s saying that Errol’s back and he’s 100% ready. So now is the perfect time for me and him to fight,” Crawford said. “He called me out, so it ain’t no backing up.”

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.