Tennis Champion Boris Becker Deported From UK After Serving Prison Sentence

Former tennis star Boris Becker has been released from a UK prison and deported to Germany.

The former No. 1 ranked tennis player and BBC commentator served eight months of his two-and-a-half-year sentence.

Former tennis star Boris Becker has been released from a UK prison. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)

Boris was found guilty of hiding 2.5 millions of pounds worth of assets after declaring bankruptcy in 2017. His prison sentence began in April.

During his sentencing, Judge told Becker, “You have not shown remorse… While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”

Boris Becker was a six-time Grand Slam champion, including winning Wimbledon three times. He became a tennis commentator and a media personality after leaving tennis.

BECKER’S STORY WILL BE FEATURED ON APPLE TV+

Becker’s reduced prison sentence was part of Britain’s early removal program that allows foreign citizens a fast-track to deportation if certain conditions are met.

His story will be told in an upcoming Apple TV+ documentary. It will be produced by John Battsek, who is known for the Oscar-winning “Searching for Sugar Man.”

A title and release date have not been announced.