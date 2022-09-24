Tennessee’s Ramel Keyton Makes Insane Catch

The Tennessee vs Florida game has been a battle since the start, with both teams trading punches in the first half. But it was a pass from Hendon Hooker to Ramel Keyton that will end up being one of the plays of the day.

Late in the second half, with Tennessee trailing 14-10, Hendon Hooker found Ramel Keyton down the sideline for what was the catch of the game. The Vols were in a rough spot, with Hooker suffering an upper-body injury, but continuing to play.

Ramel Keyton with the insane catch for Tennessee pic.twitter.com/mI5CEUcVp4 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 24, 2022

Now it was Keyton’s turn to step up for the Vols, as he laid out for the 43-yard catch. You’ll end up watching this catch on repeat, as Tennessee followed it up a few plays later with a touchdown to end the first half, taking the 17-14 lead.

Hendon Hooker accounted for 313 yards of offense and 2 touchdowns, with the Vols QB throwing dimes down the sideline. Speaking of QB’s, Florida’s Anthony Richardson threw his first touchdown pass of the season, breaking the three-game stretch.

This game has already been crazy enough.