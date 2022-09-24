Tennessee’s Ramel Keyton Makes Insane Catch

The Tennessee vs Florida game has been a battle since the start, with both teams trading punches in the first half. But it was a pass from Hendon Hooker to Ramel Keyton that will end up being one of the plays of the day.

Late in the second half, with Tennessee trailing 14-10, Hendon Hooker found Ramel Keyton down the sideline for what was the catch of the game. The Vols were in a rough spot, with Hooker suffering an upper-body injury, but continuing to play.

Now it was Keyton’s turn to step up for the Vols, as he laid out for the 43-yard catch. You’ll end up watching this catch on repeat, as Tennessee followed it up a few plays later with a touchdown to end the first half, taking the 17-14 lead.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson’s First Passing TD Of 2022 Couldn’t Have Been More Chaotic As Gators TE Pulls Voodoo, Runs Through Vols

Hendon Hooker accounted for 313 yards of offense and 2 touchdowns, with the Vols QB throwing dimes down the sideline. Speaking of QB’s, Florida’s Anthony Richardson threw his first touchdown pass of the season, breaking the three-game stretch.

This game has already been crazy enough.

