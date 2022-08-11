Tennessee Wrapping Up Renovations To Neyland Stadium

The renovations at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium are close to being completed.

The cost of the renovations stands at $288 Million after the board of trustees approved the revised budget. Athletic Director Danny White announced in June that the budget was raised by $108 Million.

The seating on the westside of the stadium will include chair-back seating in sections. A club-seating area on the stadium’s lower westside was added as well as a second video board and social party deck in the upper north end.

Earlier this month, the athletic department announced it had sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, when the initial goal was 10,000. Tennessee had sold 58,871 total season tickets for this season.

“Vol Nation has made an extraordinarily strong statement about their excitement for this team,” White said. “We were optimistic that we could reach our Rise Glorious season-ticket goal of 56,000 by Sept. 1, but we’ve sold close to 17,000 new season-tickets to push us past that goal with still a month left until kickoff. There are very few fanbases worldwide capable of delivering that rate of growth.”

The construction crews will look to finish seating in the lower west-club level, putting together the remaining seats. Construction on the concourse area underneath the club section will be ongoing in some areas.

Because of the outpouring support from fans, the athletic department also added the V-O-L-S letters back on top of the stadium, on both sides of the new south end-zone video board.

Construction will continue, with Tennessee scheduled to open the season Thursday, Sept. 1, against Ball State. The Vols are expecting another explosive year on offense under coach Josh Heupel, along with returning quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The school started the project after the 2021 season.