Tennessee Women’s HC Kellie Harper Sits Down with OutKick 360

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team continue to roll under the leadership of head coach Kellie Harper. In three years, Harper has an overall record of 63-27, and her team reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2022, where they ultimately fell to Louisville, 64-76.

Harper, who won three national championships as a player at Tennessee under Hall of Fame head coach Pat Summitt, joined the OutKick 360 guys to talk the transfer portal, burgeoning rivalries, Summitt, and of course, her players.

Check out the entire interview below: