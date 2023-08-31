Tennessee Woman’s 5-Foot Mullet Honored By Guinness Book Of World Records

Videos by OutKick

Nobody parties harder in the back than Knoxville, Tennessee resident Tami Manis who now officially holds the world record for the longest female mullet.

The fine folks at Guinness World Records made the big announcement Thursday while noting that at 5’8″, Tami now has bragging rights around the world. To say that Tami is all business in the front and party in the back is an understatement.

“I’ve been blessed that my hair grows, and now it’s the world’s longest mullet and I’m very happy with it,” Tami, a nurse and member of the Tennessee State Guard, said of her big achievement.

How long does it take to grow a 5-foot-8 mullet? Your new world record holder hasn’t cut the hair on the back of her head since February 9, 1990. Why grow it? Tami told Guinness that she watched a music video from the group ‘Til Tuesday titled “Voices Carry” and she saw the light.

“The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those,” Tami explained.

Congratulations to Tami Manis, whose mullet features as the world's longest inside #GWR2024 👏 pic.twitter.com/SxzSWM19Hj — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 31, 2023

“I went to get my hair cut at a barber shop and the guy really said that’s not my hairstyle and not good on me, but I was like ‘Well, this is what I want,” she added.

And the rest is history.

The new record holder says her hair goes through a rigourous routine of being washed with Hask shampoo and conditioner before being patted dry with paper towels and then braided up because it’s longer than Tami’s frame.

“I’ve had people recognize me from 20 years ago because I’ve kept the same hairstyle,” the champ added.