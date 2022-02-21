Tennessee Woman, 38, Exchanged Sex With Teens For Vape Pens

Videos by OutKick

A Tennessee woman’s underage sex bartering business has thankfully gone up in smoke.

Melissa Blair, 38, was arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of statutory rape, human trafficking by patronizing prostitution, solicitation of a minor, and forfeiture of personal property, after engaging in sex with minors in exchange for items such as vape pens.

Blair took advantage of at least nine students from McMinn Central High School in Englewood, Tennessee, roughly 65 miles from Chattanooga.

“It was just shocking to hear about something like that going on,” said Evelyn Dean, a resident of a neighboring town, told WTVC-TV.

Melissa Blair, 38, of Englewood, TN is indicted on 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, 4 counts of human trafficking and 1 count of solicitation of a minor after a McMinn County Sheriff’s Office investigation. More tonight on @wdefnews12! pic.twitter.com/eqSrM9VX7a — Scott Koral (@sdkoral) February 15, 2022

Per reports, Blair victimized at least nine boys, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, between 2020 and 2021. Blair engaged in sex with them, and they provided her with vape pens and other items in return.

News of her arrest and the crimes she allegedly committed has shaken the small town of Englewood, which has a population of slightly more than 1,500 residents.

“People focus mostly on the perpetrator, they don’t realize how it devastates a family,” a mother of one of the victims told said to WTVC-TV. “How the families are at home, and we don’t know what to do next. I have no idea how to go forward with this.”

The victim’s mother added: “This isn’t just about putting a perpetrator behind bars. This is about families healing.”

After her arrest, Blair was released on $100,000 bond. She’s been banned from contacting any of the victims or stepping foot on school property. Blair will be arraigned on February 28th.

