Tennessee fans are thanking the good Lord for the win over Alabama on Saturday. Literally.

The Volunteers, which had lost 16-straight games to the Crimson Tide entering the weekend, pulled off what has been considered impossible over the last few decades. Nick Saban has been dominant, and his program is the standard for success.

That is why, in some ways, beating Alabama takes a miracle sent down from above. Or, in Josh Heupel’s case, a really good quarterback in Hendon Hooker.

After securing a walk-off win on a last-second field goal, the people of Knoxville went absolutely bonkers. The scenes were insane as the fans poured onto the field, lit up countless cigars from Jay Cutler, ripped down the goal posts and carried them across town, to the bars, and to the Tennessee River— where they were properly baptized.

It is safe to assume that many, if not most of the Volunteers who were at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night didn’t make it to church on Sunday morning. Those who did, both in and around the city, may have been a little bit hungover, but they were in great spirits and riding the high of the biggest win of the year.

Thank God For Tennessee

At one place of worship in particular, the typical song book was thrown out of the stain glass window in favor of a different tune. In a move that can’t be written any better, a local east Tennessee church opened its Sunday service with a rousing rendition of ‘Rocky Top’ in the House of God.

@rachelmcnutt4 Only in East Tennessee do we sing Rocky Top to open Sunday church services !!! Thank you Lord for this win! #volnation #rockytop ♬ original sound – rachelmcnutt

It doesn’t get any better than that right there. When we say that the SEC “just means more,” this is the perfect example.

Forget Amazing Grace, forget All Creatures Of our God and King, forget When I Survey The Wondrous Cross. When Tennessee wins, the good people of the Volunteer State sing a college fight song, which is technically about a double homicide (listen to the second verse) as if it is from the hymnal book. Incredible!