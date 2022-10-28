Tennessee might have a new “Rocky Top” anthem for this weekend.

The Volunteers and Kentucky play under the lights at Neyland Stadium, and Tennessee will be rocking some incredible black uniforms.

Now, there’s a slowed down version of the popular “Rocky Top” song from the Osborne Brothers remixed by Miles Kredich circulating social media, and as Clay Travis pointed out, the team simply has to play it when the Vols take the field.

This scary slowed down Halloween version of Rocky Top has to be played in Neyland on Saturday when the team runs out in black uniforms. pic.twitter.com/nDf4FFTpn7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2022

It’s amazing how an incredibly up-beat and joyous song that millions of fans love can take a very different tone by just slowing it down and enhancing some sounds.

The real version of “Rocky Top” is lit. It’s one of the most popular songs in the college football world and history of the sport.

Tennessee fans hear it and immediately cut it loose.

This, my friends, brings a very different vibe and feelings. It gives you an incredibly uneasy feeling of dread and that something bad is going to happen. It’s straight up out of a psychological thriller or a slasher film with a nostalgic vibe.

It’s downright sinister and terrifying. You know who you want to feel that way? Kentucky tomorrow. Clay is 100% right. That needs to be blasting in Neyland Stadium. Pair it with the black uniforms and you’ll have an unmatched vibe and atmosphere.

Tennessee will wear black uniforms against Kentucky. Fans also now have a spooky version of “Rocky Top.” (Credit: Tennessee Football/Instagram)

Whether it’s played or not, I think it’s fair to say this version of “Rocky Top” is here to stay whenever Halloween rolls around for Tennessee fans.