This is supposed to be the year that the University of Tennessee football team returns to glory. The Volunteers have a talented roster, particularly on offense, and fans are thrilled about head coach Josh Heupel in his second year with the program.

As a result, there is a lot of buzz in and around Knoxville. On Friday night, however, that buzz moved north.

Tennessee, ranked No. 24 in the most recent AP Poll, is set to face Pittsburgh, ranked No. 17, in Week 2. The game will be held at Heinz Field Acrisure Stadium in the Steel City.

And after Panthers fans nearly sold out last weekend’s game against West Virginia, it is going to be packed again on Saturday afternoon. The environment is going to be electric as the two top-25 programs face off in an SEC/ACC matchup.

While the assumption is that Pitt fans will out-number the visitors, that may not be the case. Vols fans travel as well, if not better, than any other fanbase in the country.

It’s about an eight-hour drive from Knoxville to Pittsburgh, but they will be out in force on Saturday. Many of them arrived on Friday and decided to take in one of the best stadiums in baseball.

There was a lot of orange in the stands.

Tennessee Volunteers fans take over PNC Park ahead of Pitt game. (courtesy: @IrrationalUTfan / Twitter)

As the Pirates hosted the Cardinals, the crowd at PNC Park may have consisted of more Tennessee fans than home team fans. They took over and they were loud.

Throughout the game, multiple chants echoed through the baseball stadium.

“IT’S GREAT TO BE A TENNESSEE VOL!”

Tennessee fans getting a head start pic.twitter.com/jMRBhjPlDk — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) September 9, 2022

The UT faithful was so loud that the locals started to boo them. Pirates/Panthers fans tried to drown out their visitors, but it only made them louder.

MOAR STEAM#WGWTFA V O L S GBO 🍊🏈 https://t.co/4RaIqd9bkc pic.twitter.com/DX7wviPkWK — Eric (@IrrationalUTfan) September 9, 2022

If this is how things were on Friday night, imagine how loud the ‘Road Vols’ will be on Saturday.