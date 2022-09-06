This is supposed to be the year that the University of Tennessee football pulls itself out of more than a decade of mediocrity and starts to return to the national powerhouse that it once was. The jury is still out on that, but it is supposed to be.

The Vols are back! At least, that’s what all of the clamor is around Knoxville.

While there is a lot of hope for Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel’s third year with the program, there is still a long way to go. And it starts with a tough test Saturday.

After beating the brakes off of a bad Ball State team, the Volunteers will travel to Pittsburgh. The Panthers are coming off of a big win in the Backyard Brawl and have high expectations of their own.

Tennessee will enter ranked No. 24. Pitt is No. 17.

Prior To The Game, Tennessee Fan (VFLBOWSER98 On Twitter) Is Set To Release A Diss Track

He is well-known for his pregame raps and they are… something. To get a feel for his discography, here is his Ball State rap:

APPRECIATE @HoskinsTailgate FOR LOVE AND SUPPORT HERES THAT BALL STATE DISS RAP🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@henhook2 pic.twitter.com/jAUlIKZwNC — VFLBOWSER98 (@IsiahSm42300782) September 2, 2022

Now, as he looks ahead to this weekend, the focus has shifted to the Panthers. He offered a snippet of his upcoming track earlier this week and it’s… well… as I said… something.

COULDNT RESIST HAD GIVE THEM LIL TASTE😉🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/3eIxfbyxkS — VFLBOWSER98 (@IsiahSm42300782) September 5, 2022

The rap immediately went viral and caused him to drop another sneak peek at the rest of the track.

LIL BIT MORE FOR HATERS THE BEST LEFT FOR LAST NOW KISS MY ASS🥶🥶🥶🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jm0ygNbMeo — VFLBOWSER98 (@IsiahSm42300782) September 6, 2022

College football fans on Twitter had A LOT to say about the fan’s diss track, understandably. Although I, for one, was at a loss for words upon first listen.

In response to the haters, VFLBOWSER98 is punching back. He dropped a surprise diss track on Tuesday and it is… (yep, you guessed it) something. The man filleted a steak.

Fortunately, there is more to the Pitt diss track. VFLBOWSER98 wants to make that clear.

The Pitt Panthers better find shelter in the nearest building because they are not safe from VFLBOWSER98’s wrath. He is coming for blood with his words.