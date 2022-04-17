Tennessee’s Tony Vitello Suspended Four Games After Saturday Night Incident

It was a wild evening in Knoxville on Saturday, with Alabama and Tennessee squaring off in the second game of the weekend series. It didn’t take long for the fireworks to begin in the first inning, with Tennessee assistant Frank Anderson being ejected, followed by head coach Tony Vitello.

The incidents were started after Anderson was arguing with the umpire crew, which led to his ejection from the game. Then, Tony Vitello wanted in on the action and was ultimately ejected from the game as well. After the ejection, Vitello then bumped one of the umpires, which has now caused the NCAA to rule on the matter.

Damn, Tony Vitello was feeling fierce tonight

After the umpire sent his postgame report to the NCAA, the punishment was handed down on Sunday morning. Tony Vitello would be suspended for four games, starting with the series finale against Alabama on Sunday. He will also miss the midweek game, followed by the opening two games of the Florida series.

I don’t imagine that Tennessee will appeal this decision.