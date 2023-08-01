Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Says It Would Take ‘Sh*t-Ton’ Of 5-Year-Olds To Tackle Derrick Henry

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is a beast. He’s 6-foot-3-inches tall and nearly 250 pounds. But he’s also freakishly fast. Head coach Mike Vrabel understands that Henry is a freak of nature.

A funny moment happened after the team’s training camp practice. A reporter asked Vrabel how many 5-year-old it would take to tackle Derrick Henry.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked how many five-year-olds it would take to tackle Derrick Henry and he said “a sh*t-ton.” (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Vrabel looked up at the sky, carefully pondering the important question.

With a sigh, he replied “A shit-ton.” Of course, the room broke out into immediate laughter.

But Vrabel isn’t someone who dodges questions. And he wanted to provide this reporter with an actual answer to that critical inquiry.

“I don’t even know if they could,” Vrabel continued.

“How many kids would die in the process?” He then asked rhetorically before actually asking the reporter, “Do I have to give you a number, like a legitimate number?”

“That’d be good, yeah,” the reporter replied.

Now obligated to give an answer, Vrabel needed to know the parameters.

“What’s the area? Is it a confined space?” he asked. Of course, if they have to cover the whole field, that changes everything.

Head coach Mike Vrabel high fives Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Mike Vrabel tells us exactly how many 5-year-olds it would take to tackle Titans running back Derrick Henry

Since the reporter couldn’t really define it, Vrabel offered his own answer on the Derrick Henry conundrum.

“OK, so let’s say he’s got a 10-yard-wide space. It would probably take … 35,” Vrabel said, confidently.

“Do you want to try it?” Vrabel asked to more laughter from the press room.

“Yeah, can we try it?” the reporter responds.

“Sure, as long as you’re one of the 5-year-olds,” Vrabel quips back.

At the podium, Mike Vrabel is asked how many 5-year-olds it would take to tackle Derrick Henry. “A shit ton.” After talking through the scenario (10-yard box), he estimates 35. pic.twitter.com/2S7lRLZ2Wq — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) July 31, 2023

The funniest part of the video is the guy right in front of the phone covering his face and laughing.

I bet he didn’t think the news conference was going to head this direction!