Tennessee Should Consider Hiring FAU Coach Dusty May As Rick Barnes Underperforms Once Again: Guilbeau

Videos by OutKick

Rick Barnes may have seen the future of Tennessee basketball Thursday night in Madison Square Garden in New York.

And it ain’t him.

After watching young Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May, 46, dismantle the larger, beefier, more highly recruited, more expensive (via NIL) Tennessee players with a significantly less talented and cheaper roster, Tennessee fans have to wonder what it would be like to have May coaching their team.

It sure would be a lot more fun.

No. 9 seed Florida International looked younger, faster and much more entertaining in beating the No. 4 seed Vols, 62-55, in the NCAA East Region semifinal. Florida Atlantic will now play against No. 3 seed Kansas State on Saturday to reach its first Final Four after winning its first NCAA Tournament games ever just last week. Tennessee has never gone to a Final Four through 25 appearances.

Tennessee looked flat slow and incapable of significant scoring runs, which has been the case most of this season. Yeah, it was fun to watch the Euro Vols get the private school brats from Duke all dirty last week in the Mud game. But on Thursday, Tennessee looked stuck in its own mud.

And Barnes seemed incapable of impacting his offense with any strategies. That’s not his game. Defense is.

I don’t know that Rick Barnes is ever going to make a legit tourney run. Doesn’t get much easier than this bracket after the Duke win. Brutal second half offense to watch. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 24, 2023

Florida Atlantic, which sounds like an airline by the way, flew by Tennessee in the second half. The Owls outscored the Vols 40-28 after the break to erase a 27-22 deficit and win soaring away. From the 12:52 mark of the second half when Tennessee took a 39-33 lead until 6:51 remained, Florida Atlantic outscored Tennessee, 18-2. And it was over.

“When they started scoring, our offense wasn’t very good,” Barnes said.

Tennessee Offense Stalled Again

You can say that again. Tennessee went nearly four minutes without a bucket, stuck on 39 from 12:52 to 8:57.

Yes, Barnes has been without his starting point guard for the last six games. Sophomore Zakai Zeigler tore his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on Feb. 28 and was lost for the season. He was averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.0 steals a game. With him, Tennessee beat No. 3 seed Gonzaga by 13, No. 2 seed Texas by 11 and No. 1 overall seed Alabama by nine and was in the top 10 through much of the season.

Still, Barnes and his team failed to adjust without him and seemed powerless for change as Florida Atlantic made its run.

“We had some breakdowns with certain players today that we just felt like they weren’t locked in as much as they needed to be,” Barnes said.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has had to endure scoring droughts often this season. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Getty Images)

That’s it, Rick, blame your players.

“And then some guys were in arguably one of the biggest games of their lives, and you could just – the body language,” he continued. “We just didn’t feel like they were locked in as much as we needed them to be. You’d expect them to be, but it’s a big stage.”

It is partly a coach’s job to get your players “locked in,” Rick. And you can’t just “expect them to be.” The coach has to make sure.

Yes, it was a big stage, which has been Barnes’ problem at Tennessee. He can get close to the big stage but can’t dance on it. Barnes finished 31-6 overall and 15-3 in the SEC in the 2018-19 season, but couldn’t get off the Sweet 16 stage, just like this season. In the 2017-18 season, he finished 26-9 and won the SEC at 13-5, but lost in the second round.

Close But No Final Fours, Except One For Rick Barnes

Another fine season this year at 25-11 and 11-7 in the SEC, and another fine Sweet 16 finish. Pretty good again, but not great. For the most part, that’s what Barnes was also at Texas – bridesmaids and near bridesmaids. There were 16 NCAA Tournaments in 17 years at Texas, but significant advancement only five times. Two more Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and the one Final Four in 2003.

In 2007, Barnes had Kevin Durant, who won the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and half a dozen other player of the year awards. Durant scored 30 with nine rebounds in a second round game against USC, but Barnes couldn’t even advance deep with Durant. The Longhorns lost in the second round to USC.

Tennessee fans are wondering if not now or very soon, when? Barnes is 68.

“But don’t ever, ever, ever, take for granted how hard it is to get here to start with,” Barnes said. “And then how hard it is to win a game and then another game, because it’s really, really hard.”

Well, alrighty then, but maybe there should be a change at Tennessee if it’s that hard.

Barnes has taken the Vols to five straight NCAA Tournaments after rebuilding the program through his first two seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17. He is 6-5 in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee has still never reached a Final Four. And its only Elite Eight was in 2010 under Bruce Pearl.

Maybe, Barnes, at 68, has taken Tennessee as far as he can. Maybe, Tennessee needs some young blood, and a little more movement on offense.

Head coach Dusty May of the Florida Atlantic Owls points during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Florida Atlantic Coach Dusty May Is Hot

Perhaps the guy right across the floor Thursday night is the answer. Dusty May, 46, has offense and enough defense and rebounding. The Owls are 12th in the nation in 3-pointers made a game with 9.7 just behind Alabama at 10.1. Florida Atlantic is No. 8 in scoring margin at 13.3.

Retired, two-time national champion coach Jay Wright’s breakdown of Florida Atlantic’s dismantling of Tennessee on TBS was something to see. Funny, Tennessee tried to hire Wright from Hofstra after the 2000-01 season, but he chose Villanova.

Basically, May spread Tennessee out with passing. When Tennessee moved closer in, FAU passed them back out. FAU waited to shoot when Tennessee was not under the goal as much as FAU was. This is why FAU managed 12 offensive rebounds despite an obvious height disadvantage.

“Finesse” Florida Atlantic scored 26 points in the paint with 14 points off offensive rebounds. “Muddy” Tennessee scored 22 in the paint and 12 off offensive rebounds. So much for all that Euro Muscle.

FAU played Tennessee’s game enough while playing its game for the most part. Tennessee could not play FAU’s game. FAU shot 42 percent and survived an off night from 3-point range (29.6 percent). Tennessee shot 33 percent overall and 26 percent on threes.

“Despite the score at the half, we felt like we were playing our type of game,” May said. Yes, you were.

“We got back to moving the ball,” he said. “We were playing with great physicality. And our guys, I think they really believe in what we do, and when it’s not working, they don’t panic.”

The White Brothers Are ADs At Tennessee And FAU

FAU just kept rotating and passing and spreading the Vols out. And the Vols, too often, just stood there in the mud.

“They just stay the course and trust over the course of 40 minutes that we’re going to figure it out,” May said.

That sounds fresh, which is what Tennessee needs.

Go young and go to Florida, Tennessee. It worked with the football program as Tennessee athletic director Danny White hired Central Florida coach Josh Heupel in 2021. White was previously Central Florida’s athletic director and hired Heupel there in 2018.

You saw how quickly Cinderella 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson got a new job for life changing money at Iona. May unquestionably saw that, too.

May makes just $430,000 a year at FAU with three years left on his contract with only a $400,000 buyout. Barnes makes an average of $5.7 million a year at Tennessee on a contract that runs through 2027.

It could happen.

Danny White’s brother is Brian White, who is Florida Atlantic’s athletic director. Another brother is Georgia coach Mike White, whom May coached under at Louisiana Tech from 2011-15 and at Florida from 2015-18 before getting the FAU job.

I think something could be worked out amid all this good brotherly faith.

Stay tuned.