Tennessee Selects Malik Willis, Makes Clay Travis Happy

Though Malik Willis may have hoped that his name would have been called earlier in the 2022 NFL Draft, there’s at least one person out there who’s happy with the results.

Some NFL pundits projected that a team would select Willis in the first round, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Willis had to wait until the third round and the 86th pick before he heard his name when the Tennessee Titans finally took his name off the board.

OutKick founder and diehard Titans fan Clay Travis didn’t mind the wait though. After the selection, Travis tweeted, “Okay, I love this pick. If only because it means Ryan Tannehill’s tenure is over.”

Malik Willis. Okay, I love the pick. If only because it means Ryan Tannehill’s tenure is over. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 30, 2022

Though it may sound harsh, Travis has a point. In three years with the Titans, Tannehill has a rather disappointing postseason resume. The team lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship in 2019 and hasn’t won a playoff game since.

Though Tannehill has been solid during his tenure in Tennessee, he hasn’t been spectacular. The team has gone 32-17 overall under his leadership, but his QB rating has steadily declined from 117.5 in 2019 to just 89.6 in 2021.

So now Titan nation welcomes Malik Willis with open arms to see what he can do with a talented roster but little to show for it. Clay Travis is ready.