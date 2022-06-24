Tennessee BOT Approves Plan For Revised Neyland Stadium Renovations

Tennessee is currently in the process of renovating Neyland Stadium to give it a proper facelift in some areas. After discovering new areas in which they could approve the atmosphere for fans, the board of trustees approved additional funding on Friday, including a $108 Million budget increase, bringing the total figure for Phase 1 to $288 Million.

The ongoing renovations include a new party deck in the north end, along with a Jumbotron and general seating areas. Also, there will be chair back seats on the lower west side of the stadium, along with a field-level club section. This goes along with the new area underneath the new seats, where folks can hangout and purchase beverages, along with different types of food not offered in other areas.

Also, the south end zone Jumbotron is getting a new video board, along with the V-O-L-S letters being placed in two different sections atop the south end of the stadium. In the revised plan of phase 1, the stadium will have improved wi-fi, skybox renovations, restrooms located under the Gate 10 ramp and extended concourses in the south entry points.

Danny White released a statement along with the announcement on Friday.

“I appreciate the Board of Trustees for understanding and supporting our revised plan and budget, which will ultimately allow for a significantly enhanced gameday experience for every fan throughout Neyland Stadium,” White said. “We’ve done a great deal of listening and learning over the past 18 months, and our fans have been instrumental in helping to shape the vision for the future of one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world.

“Through our evaluation process, we also developed a new business philosophy prioritizing project elements that generate revenue. That will enable us to invest in key amenities that impact our entire fanbase, such as enhanced Wi-Fi, larger concourses, nicer restrooms and more.”

Here is a complete list of what was added and what was taken out of the revised plans.

Revisions or Additional Plans For Phase 1

• Stadium Wi-Fi – build stadium-wide Wi-Fi network for improved fan wireless connectivity

• V-O-L-S letters – add two sets of letters to reintroduce a traditional stadium feature

• Founders Suites – add spacious and elegant private suites and lounge

• Restrooms under Gate 10 ramp – provide restrooms for highly trafficked entrance and hospitality area

• Upper north plaza area activation – add food and beverage services and new tiered seating

• Lower west premium club – add a 12,000 sq/ft indoor club space under the new chairback seating deck

• Skybox renovations – update skyboxes, including common spaces, and add operable windows

• Southwest and southeast entries – expand plaza entries and extend exterior concourse zones

• Brick cladding for vomitories and Gate 11 ramp – create cohesive architectural style

Renovation Plans Retained From Original Phase 1 Plan

• South concourse 1 expansion (including new and additional bathrooms and concessions)

• Kitchen, commissary and loading dock

• South concourse 2 chairback seats

• LED ribbon board replacement

• New state-of-the-art sound system

• North videoboard and plaza area

• West lower bowl chairback seating

Renovations Or Additions That Have Been Removed-Held For Future Evaluation

• South concourse 3 expansion

• New vertical center ramp (remove ramps at Gates 10 and 11)

• Southwest and southeast prominent gate structures

• Outdoor patio and social gathering areas in southwest locations

• Checkerboard Lounge and media relocation

So in all, the school is upping their strategy for Neyland Stadium and looking to move a few renovations to the front of the line. Not a bad idea, especially if it’s going to be fully funded.