Tennessee Player Goes Nuts On Akron Defender, Throws Haymakers And Gets Ejected

The Tennessee Volunteers are crushing Akron, and receiver Jimmy Calloway is crushing defensive backs.

Calloway evidently had enough of one Zip late in Saturday’s drubbing, throwing several punches – and landing only a couple – during a play.

Calloway, a redshirt sophomore at Tennessee, was promptly ejected after losing his cool.

Jimmy Calloway what the hell did I just watch? 💀 pic.twitter.com/wUp2O0ufg3 — Caden Davis (@CadenDSports) September 18, 2022

Jimmy Calloway throws punches in Tennessee win

The Vols are predictably destroying Akron, and well on their way to a 3-0 start and a showdown with the Florida Gators next week.

One would imagine Calloway, however, won’t be on the field for at least part of the game.

Tennessee fans took to Twitter to voice their … disapproval … of Calloway’s actions.

Some called for his benching, others predicted that would be his final play in a Tennessee uniform.

Can’t imagine the Vols will miss him much if this is it, though.

The young receiver played in just eight games as a freshman, three games last season, and saw just 18 snaps in Tennessee’s Week 1 win over Ball State.

Every time you want to say Jimmy Calloway is about to turn the corner for Tennessee … something like this happens. Just totally lost it there. Ridiculous. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) September 18, 2022

Last season a drop made Jimmy Calloway disappear. This season he tried to drop the Akron DB, and likely it will cause him to disappear. — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) September 18, 2022

Jimmy Calloway

Welterweight

6’0”

180lbs

70” reach — Russell Smith (@Russell___Smith) September 18, 2022

Congrats to Jimmy Calloway on his commitment to East Mississippi Community College — ً (@ClasslessVol) September 18, 2022

WR Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from the ballgame. Went full 12-round boxer on the Akron defensive back. Threw a handful of punches and landed bout 3-4 of them. — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) September 18, 2022

What an idiotic play by Jimmy Calloway. Just absolute buffoonery. — Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) September 18, 2022

Jimmy Calloway Jr. vs. Jake Paul. Coming this October. Book it! My money is on Jimmy. — PattRiley🍊 (@VolBibee94) September 18, 2022

We’ll never see Jimmy Calloway in orange again – nor should we. WTH!! — GR82BTN (@GR82BTN) September 18, 2022

The No. 15 Vols destroyed Akron in spite of Calloway’s haymakers, setting the stage for next week’s showdown with Florida.

Tennessee has cruised through the first part of the season, with wins over Ball State, Pittsburgh and now Akron.

Florida, meanwhile, has looked awful since defeating No. 7 Utah to open the season, losing to Kentucky and struggling Saturday against a terrible USF team.