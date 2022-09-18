Tennessee Player Goes Nuts On Akron Defender, Throws Haymakers And Gets Ejected

The Tennessee Volunteers are crushing Akron, and receiver Jimmy Calloway is crushing defensive backs.

Calloway evidently had enough of one Zip late in Saturday’s drubbing, throwing several punches – and landing only a couple – during a play.

Calloway, a redshirt sophomore at Tennessee, was promptly ejected after losing his cool.

Jimmy Calloway throws punches in Tennessee win

The Vols are predictably destroying Akron, and well on their way to a 3-0 start and a showdown with the Florida Gators next week.

One would imagine Calloway, however, won’t be on the field for at least part of the game.

Tennessee fans took to Twitter to voice their … disapproval … of Calloway’s actions.

Some called for his benching, others predicted that would be his final play in a Tennessee uniform.

Tennessee WR Jimmy Calloway will probably ride the pine for a few weeks after throwing punches. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Can’t imagine the Vols will miss him much if this is it, though.

The young receiver played in just eight games as a freshman, three games last season, and saw just 18 snaps in Tennessee’s Week 1 win over Ball State.

The No. 15 Vols destroyed Akron in spite of Calloway’s haymakers, setting the stage for next week’s showdown with Florida.

Tennessee has cruised through the first part of the season, with wins over Ball State, Pittsburgh and now Akron.

Florida, meanwhile, has looked awful since defeating No. 7 Utah to open the season, losing to Kentucky and struggling Saturday against a terrible USF team.

