SEC Media Days Roundup: Tennessee Finally Moving Past Investigation; Texas-Oklahoma A Hot Topic In Nashville; Lane Kiffin Stars

NASHVILLE — The 2023 SEC Media Days came to a resounding conclusion Thursday with Lane Kiffin, Shane Beamer and Josh Heupel taking the stage, putting an end to a wild week. There wasn’t a lot of news in terms of what we’ve seen in the past, but the SEC is heading into its final season without Texas and Oklahoma.

Now that we know the day of their arrival, the Sooners and Longhorns were a hot topic in Nashville this week. While we still have one more football season before their arrival, it’s been interesting to see the amount of questions that centered around the two Big 12 schools.

For the second time in three months, reporters from Texas and Oklahoma made their presence felt at SEC meetings. There were questions about making trips to Norman and Austin, along with how Josh Heupel will feel going back to Oklahoma. But the overall sense I got from SEC officials was excitement for what’s to come.

The SEC made it crystal clear how excited they are for the two teams to join by announcing that SEC Media Days will be headed to Dallas in 2024. A nice welcoming gift for the new members, not having to travel far for its first time in-front of SEC media members.

Either this was a nice way to mess with the two teams, or commissioner Greg Sankey has decided to broaden his spectrum. Add on the fact that the MLB will be having its All-Star game in the area during the same time of July 2024 and it will be a full-on party in Dallas.

Tennessee Has Moved Past The NCAA Investigation

The best news of the past three years came last Friday when the NCAA announced it would not punish Tennessee with a bowl ban. Not as if this was going to actually happen after the Tennessee Attorney General got involved, but the Vols football program can take a deep breath. It’s finally over, after three years.

It wasn’t hard to notice that a weight had been lifted off the shoulders of Josh Heupel, as he talked about his program on Thursday. Not having to worry about selling recruits and rival teams using it to their advantage, it’s certainly a relief. Now Tennessee can sell the future, without worrying about the past, which has been a three-year drama series. Where they go from here is now up to them, with the NCAA not holding them back any further.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during Southeastern Conference Football Kickoff Media Day, July 20, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In terms of the Josh Heupel, he’s continues to say the right things about his 2023 team. Led by quarterback Joe Milton, the Vols will enter the season with expectations, for the first time in a number of years. Can they capitalize? We’ll find out during the third week of September in Gainesville.

This problem is not going anywhere, not any time soon at least. There were multiple coaches who spoke about the problem with NILand how it’s effecting recruiting. Lane Kiffin calls it legalized cheating, while other coaches are too afraid to call it what it really is: a pay-for-play system.

Yes, SEC officials went to Washington last month to meet with congress members about the ongoing problem, but don’t expect to get any clarity from Capitol Hill right now. Members of congress are hesitant to move, while head coaches have no idea what’s next.

In the meantime, expect coaches to continue calling it ‘free agency’, while some complain behind the scenes. Collectives around the country have to find a way to keep these players from leaving school, while coaches are having to recruit even harder because of money being offered. It’s certainly a tough situation for all, especially if you aren’t adapting to the new world of college football. Over the next few months, keep an eye out on lawmakers.

Thank goodness we’re getting closer. The start of college football has unofficially begun with media days around the country, as fall camps start in two weeks. The first month of the season will tell us a lot about the current slate of SEC leaders.

LSU is looking to start the 2023 season with a win over Florida State, which didn’t turn out to be the case last season in New Orleans. We’re getting Alabama and Texas in Tuscaloosa, while Texas A&M will travel to Miami. Thankfully, the conference has put together a decent non-conference schedule, with the North Carolina and South Carolina game on the same Labor Day weekend.

It all starts with Vanderbilt hosting Hawaii, then Florida traveling to Utah for the first Thursday night game of the season.

But, if you’re a fan of the division format, I hope you enjoy this last season. Starting in 2024, the SEC will move away from the East and West division, with the two teams that have the highest winning percentage playing in Atlanta. Yes, it’s different, but with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, it was time.

Reporters were typing their last words for the week, radio row was being broke down and the coffee was seeping through our pours. Another week of SEC coaches talking about themselves was over. Now we wait for kickoff of what should be a defining season for this conference, as Georgia looks for a three-peat.

Talkin’ season has now begun, with the pad popping not far away.