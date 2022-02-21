Tennessee Looking For A New WR Coach With Kodi Burns Headed To The NFL

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns is moving on from Knoxville and has accepted the same role with the New Orleans Saints.

The former Vols coach spent one season under Josh Heupel at Tennessee, after spending the previous five seasons at Auburn as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2016-18 and as the passing game coordinator from 2019-20.

This is a nice move for Burns, who worked with Cedric Tillman and Velus Jones Jr. last season, who both had a successful year on the field. His time spent at different coaching positions in college have prepared him for the role in New Orleans.

Burns will be the second former Tennessee coach to accept a job in the NFL at the same position. Former wide receivers coach Tee Martin took the same role with the Baltimore Ravens. Burns will work under Dennis Allen, who replaces the retired Sean Payton.

The move was first reported by Pete Thamel.

Overall, this is a great move for Burns. Josh Heupel will now have to quickly fill the void on his staff, with spring practice set to begin in just over a month.