Can Tennessee Continue Upward Trajectory In 2023? Josh Heupel Has Spent The Last Two Years Preparing Joe Milton For This Season

There was something in the air for the orange with the 2022 Tennessee football team in Year 2 under Josh Heupel. An early emergence from the depths of despair that ended with wins over Alabama, LSU, Florida and Clemson reset the bar in Knoxville. But, now the question is whether or not this team can continue its upward trajectory.

After years of being the butt of the joke in the SEC and recently dealing with an NCAA Investigation left at the feet of the athletic department by Jeremy Pruitt, 2022 was much needed. Years of frustration against Alabama were finally ended in one of the best games of the season. Josh Heupel had done something that most thought would take years, he got to light a cigar on the third Saturday in October.

Not only did he win, but he had a quarterback in Hendon Hooker that helped the Vols achieve goals that many thought were impossible in Year 2 of a rebuild. Sure, losing to South Carolina will sting for a long time, as it should, but getting Tennessee back into the national conversation was a pipe dream three years ago.

Now comes the real test of building upon last season. What Heupel has done heading into his third year in Knoxville has also been a massive selling point for an athletic department that was struggling from a financial standpoint. Athletic Director Danny White has the money pouring in from donors and a balance sheet that mimics one from the late 90’s.

But to continue this path back to the top, the team is going to need a former starter to take the reigns of this football team.

Joe Milton Has Spent Two Years Learning How To Be A Leader

Things didn’t go according to plan when Joe Milton was named the starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season. There were flashes of a guy who could lead the Vols, but an injury cracked the door open for Hendon Hooker. After a loss to Pittsburgh at home, Hooker had done enough to earn the starting job, while Milton would take a backseat in a humbling experience.

But in this day and age of the transfer portal or players not liking where they fit, Joe Milton decided to stick around and watch Hendon Hooker thrive. Turns out, this would be the best move Milton could’ve made under the circumstances. Practice and time, two things the Tennessee coaching staff needed from Joe, if he were to become the starting quarterback again. But this meant riding the bench for two seasons, watching Hooker captivate audiences with his play on the field.

Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates on stage after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

“That was probably the best thing that could’ve happened for Milton. He wasn’t ready to run Heupel’s offense in his first year at Tennessee. I remember recruiting him out of high school and he had the talent, even showing glimpses at Michigan. But he has spent two years learning, then look what he did when he was thrown into the fire late last season. They (Tennessee) can be dangerous this year, but it will depend on his accuracy and ability to command that offense on a weekly basis,” one Power-5 offensive coordinator told OutKick.

The opportunity to start again for the Vols didn’t come until an unfortunate injury to Hooker against South Carolina last season. After almost two full seasons of waiting for his opportunity, he led the Vols to wins over Vanderbilt and Clemson, throwing for 506 yards and 5 touchdowns in the final three games of 2022. It might not have been the perfect circumstance, but this was now Joe Milton’s team.

This leads us to 2023 and the opportunity for a big-armed quarterback to flourish under Josh Heuepel. After sitting in meeting rooms and breaking down film, while working on his game with now offensive coordinator Joey Halze and Heupel, all eyes are on Milton. Now, the offense runs through a guy who has taken advantage of learning the high-octane system, while also working on his accuracy.

What Does Success Look Like For Tennessee In 2023?

The honest answer to this question is finally beating Florida in Gainesville. A lot will be riding on this game, not because of the Vols luck in ‘The Swamp’ over the last twenty years, but checking off another box on the road to retribution. They did it in 2022, beating the Gators in Knoxville behind the high-speed offense and a defense that held it together when there was a chance it would all come crashing down.

Speaking of defense, coordinator Tim Banks should actually have a group that will cause problems. Two years ago the Vols were struggling to field a linebackers room, but now have depth at a position that has wreaked havoc on their goals in the first two years. It’s hard to forget how much they struggled to find consistent play, with a group that looked fractured at times over the past years. Now, they’ve built depth, which they struggled with over the last two seasons.

During his first season at Tennessee, at one point Josh Heupel’s offense was practicing against walk-ons at the linebacker spot, joking at times that he might need a few media members to tryout for the team. Now, he can look across the field and see a competitive group on defense, while also knowing his defensive coordinator Tim Banks finally has depth at key spots.

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel following the win over LSU in 2022. Via: Trey Wallace

Tennessee’s schedule is difficult, which could be said for most teams in the SEC outside of Athens. Home games against South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia will help, while also playing Alabama, Kentucky and Florida on the road. There’s an opportunity in 2023 for at least nine wins, which I think fans would take right now if presented the offer.

If there is chance the Vols are playing for a playoff spot again come November, Josh Heupel needs to get the most out of Milton. He’s got receivers, even with Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman now in the NFL. It’s up to Bru McCoy, Squirrel White and Ramel Keyton, all guys that Milton has a strong relationship with while working the second-team offense last season.

But there’s no room for self-inflicted wounds, especially with a coaching staff looking to continue this high-speed train on offense. Entering 2022, Vegas had the over/under on wins set at 7.5, which they obviously hit, going 11-2 on the season.

Three years ago, you would’ve been laughed out of the room if you told folks that Tennessee was looking to build off an Orange Bowl win over Clemson. Now, the expectations in Knoxville are to start competing for SEC Championships.

Not many people expected the Vols to be this far this fast. But 2023 is an opportunity to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke and this program can have sustained success.

Tennessee feels it has unfinished business this season after coming up short on a playoff spot last year behind one of the hottest offenses in college football. Josh Heupel chose Joe Milton as the starter two years ago, now we’ll see if the last two years of hard work behind the scenes has truly paid off.

Either way, expect some fireworks in Knoxville this season.