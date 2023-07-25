Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Insanely Claims Joe Milton Is The Best College QB: ‘Not Even Close’

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Rodgers uncorked an all-time wild college football take about Tennessee QB Joe Milton.

The college football season is just around the corner, and week zero will be here before we know it. Fans can’t wait. It’s the best time of year.

One of the best parts about college football is the fact people love dropping hot takes. There are too many hot take artists to even count when it comes to college football.

Jordan Rodgers thinks Joe Milton is the best QB in college football. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Jordan Rodgers unleashes incredible take about Joe Milton.

Well, Aaron Rodgers’ younger brother is shooting up the hot takes rankings after claiming Joe Milton is the best gunslinger in college football.

“Joe Milton is hands down the most talented QB in the entire country, it is no even close,” the SEC Network pundit claimed.

Like I said, college football season is nearly here, and that means it’s time to embrace all the hot takes. This is truly a galaxy brain take.

Joe Milton the best QB in America? He couldn’t even winning the strating job at Tennessee last year. Yes, he was great when he was pressed into service when Hendon Hooker went down. Milton threw for 971 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Very impressive.

Milton’s sample size is pretty small.

However, most of his playing time came during blowouts against bad teams, a depleted Clemson team in a bowl game and a total of eight attempts in a loss to South Carolina.

Joe Milton threw a total of 82 passes last season, and only saw serious playing time in two games. Jordan Rodgers wants you to believe he’s now the best QB in America.

Did Caleb Williams and Drake Maye – the likely top two picks in the 2025 draft – stop playing football?

Joe Milton faces big expectations at Tennessee. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former SMU QB turned Badgers starter Tanner Mordecai threw 72 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Better or worse than Milton’s 17 career touchdown passes?

Remember, he had to leave Michigan because he couldn’t prove to be serviceable for Jim Harbaugh.

Is Joe Milton the best QB in college football? (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nothing beats a great hot take, and Jordan Rodgers declaring Joe Milton the most talented QB in college football is absolutely sizzling. A great appetizer before week one arrives!