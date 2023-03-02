Tennessee ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Cop Drops A Bombshell: ‘I Did Say No’

Videos by OutKick

Internet viral superstar horny (allegedly) Tennessee cop Maegan Hall dropped a massive bombshell this week during an exclusive interview with a Nashville TV station.

The former La Vergne, TN police officer told a bulldog i-Team reporter from WTVF (CBS) that she was sexually groomed by her superiors including a sergeant who “wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Hall, 26, is now suing her former employer in federal court.

“They did not protect me,” Maegan Hall said of the La Vergne Police Department. / WTVF

Two supervising sergeants, the La Vergne police chief, and the city are all named in the lawsuit.

“Maegan wasn’t looked at as a rookie cop to be trained and promoted. She was looked at like a piece of meat to be sexualized and exploited,” her attorney Wesley Clark said during the WTVF “exclusive” interview.

Now listen, as someone who has read like 300 pages of interviews conducted by La Vergne PD HR investigators, this is a bold offensive set by the attorney, but he has a job to do here.

“I received harassing and threatening messages on my phone daily. I felt like I had been terrorized,” Hall said of her time working for the police department.

“I know what most people are saying. ‘You could have said no.’ I get it. But my response to them is that I did say no, and he wouldn’t take no for an answer. Eventually, I gave in from the pressure,” she added.

Maegan Hall at the police station enjoying some fried chicken with the team. / Facebook

I’d have to go back and re-read the official Hall interview transcript released by the police department that was used as grounds for her firing, but I don’t seem to remember Hall ever saying during those interviews that she was “terrorized” or that she felt that she couldn’t stop giving oral.

If we go back to the transcript where she’s being interviewed by an investigator, we find that Hall says she and her husband were headed for divorce when she “cracked” and sent her into a sexual relationship feeding frenzy with officers who would “stick their d-cks in anything,” according to Hall.

Maegan “was looked at like a piece of meat to be sexualized and exploited,” attorney Wesley Clark says of his client’s time on the La Vergne police force. / WTVF

“I got stupid, I got desperate, I guess and guys are guys,” she told the investigator.

Now she’s singing a different tune.

Let’s see how this one plays out. Will Maegan get a settlement? Will she ultimately end up making tens of thousands a month on OnlyFans? Buckle up.

By the way, kudos to the WTVF i-Team for landing this sitdown interview that you know every news department in Nashville wanted. Reporter Nick Beres has an astounding 220k followers on Facebook, which tells you this guy not only gets the big stories in town, but he also knows the social game.

Great job out of him.