Tennessee football held many of its top prospects on campus in Knoxville over the weekend. Fall camp is a few weeks away and the recruiting dead period began Monday, which led programs across the country to capitalize on their last opportunity to host recruits before the season gets underway.

The Volunteers went all-out!

Tennessee boasts the No. 11-ranked recruiting class for 2024 but Josh Heupel and his staff do not plan on slowing down. Five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews, four-star EDGE Jordan Ross, four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson and four-star EDGE Elijah Rushing headlined the visitor list, but there was no shortage of talent for next year’s class and beyond at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Of course, considering that the recruits have yet to graduate high school, they were all accompanied by family or friends. Parents often mix into their son’s visit on their own.

However, Tennessee made a point to get the families involved in a way that I’ve never seen.

Typically, a recruit will go into the locker room while on a visit, change into the school’s uniform, come out and take some pictures. Groups of recruits will often get together for some shots, or get their mom/dad/brother/sister in on the shoot, but it’s normally a pretty individual thing.

Not at Neyland! Everybody in attendance was in on the photoshoots, together.

Tennessee had the place bumping for the entrances.

As each recruit came out of the tunnel, they were greeted by a WWE-style entrance. Rushing shared a clip from his intro and — hate the Vols or love the Vols — the environment was lit.

The same goes for Jefferson.

Had a great OV this weekend in Knoxville. Thankful for the memorable weekend I got to spend with the staff and players! #GBO🍊 @coachjoshheupel @CoachKelseyPope @maxwellthurmond pic.twitter.com/HfM2CF7ylt — Amari Jefferson (@AmariJefferson6) June 26, 2023

From there the shoots got underway.

Photoshoot part 2 pic.twitter.com/YPZxVGoljl — Elijah Rushing (@elijah_rushing) June 25, 2023

Amid all of the fun, four-star running back Braylen Russell’s mom was turning up!

Whether Tennessee’s high-flash approach to recruiting will work or not has yet to be seen, but of all the photoshoot environments in the country, the visit shoots in Knoxville are the most electric. No debate.