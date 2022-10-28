Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is set to play against Kentucky on Saturday. The star Volunteers pass-catcher announced his return from injury on Friday and did so in incredible fashion.

Tillman suffered an ankle injury during Tennessee’s win over Akron on September 17 and missed the last four games after surgery. He will be back this week and he’s bringing cookies with him.

To announce that he is coming back, Tillman used the opportunity to plug one of the best NIL deals in the country. It was a brilliant marketing play.

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman is back and has cookies on his mind.

Over the summer, Tillman shared that he had partnered with Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company, a gourmet cookie company in Knoxville. He is the Cookie Monster.

After any game in which Cedric Tillman catches two or more touchdowns, every person who steps through the doors of Moonshine Mountain’s two locations is entitled to two free cookies. They normally retail for $2.70 each, so everyone is getting $5.40 in cookies if Tillman scores twice.

Obviously, since he was not playing over the course of the last month, he did not have the opportunity to find the end zone. That will change this weekend.

Prior to Friday, there was no indication whether Tillman was going to be active or not. He was trending in the right direction, but nothing was official.

It is now official. Tillman announced that he will be back this weekend while reminding everyone in Knoxville that they are entitled to free cookies if he catches two touchdown in his return against Kentucky on Saturday.

Although Tennessee’s offense kept humming without Cedric Tillman on the field — the Vols lead the nation in both total offense and scoring offense — getting him back is another big boost. He had a breakout season last year and could play himself into a first round NFL Draft pick, delivering cookies along the way.

