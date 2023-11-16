The Chiefs Can Have Taylor Swift, Tennessee Has Dolly Parton: Tennessee’s Tony Vitello Is Stoked For Saturday, With Dolly In Knoxville

I think it’s safe to to say that Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello is a massive Dolly Parton fan. Luckily for him, Taylor Swift will be in Kansas City, while the queen of country music will be in East Tennessee.

Being that this game will take place in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon, the Vols are bringing out the biggest star from East Tennessee. I would also say that Dolly Parton is like that grandma we would all love to spend a holiday with, while she belts out a few tunes.

Luckily for Tennessee fans, along with traveling Bulldogs, they’ll get a chance to hear the country legend inside Neyland Stadium this weekend.

As for Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello, it’s safe to assume he’ll be star-struck Saturday.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, the Vols skipper said he called into the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday to let Dolly Parton know how much she was loved. Unfortunately, Vitello didn’t make it past the phone screener, but at least he tried.

Sorry Kenny Chesney, you were bumped from the fan-favorite Tennessee list after wearing so many hated opponents’ caps. Yes, this is a thing for the fans clad in orange and white. Though I can’t say I blame the fanbase, Chesney is known for riding the fence in public.

Dolly Parton Goes Viral For Tennessee/Alabama Reaction

You wouldn’t catch Peyton Manning or Kelsey Ballerina putting on an opposing team’s gear, but Kenny Chesney is known for it.

So, if you see some guy on the Tennessee sidelines Saturday afternoon trying to get a big hug from Parton, just know it’s most likely Tony Vitello.

As for the argument of Taylor Swift or Dolly Parton, I’d say the folks of East Tennessee are getting the ‘cool points’ this weekend.

