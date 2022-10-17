Dolly Parton Goes Viral For Tennessee/Alabama Reaction

Dolly Parton was very disappointed to not be in Knoxville to watch the Tennessee Volunteers beat Alabama.

The Vols stunned the college football world Saturday night with an epic 52-49 over Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Fans partied so hard they tore the goal posts down and carried them right out of the stadium.

Parton, who is from Tennessee, tweeted Sunday afternoon that “nobody was more disappointed than me to not be there.”

Her simple tweet congratulating the team for winning and expressing disappointment for not being in the house to watch Knoxville burn has nearly 28,000 likes as of Monday morning. It’s always interesting to see what simple things can go viral.

I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night. If I wasn't out of town it would have been a treat to have been there, and I heard there were some rumors that I would be. Nobody was more disappointed than me to not be there. GBO! 🧡 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 16, 2022

Dolly Parton isn’t afraid to show some love for the Volunteers.

Parton is one of the queens of country music, and there might not be any woman more famous than here associated with the genre.

She’s also as Tennessee as they come. Her roots are tied to the state, and she made a fortune in the country music industry out of Nashville.

Josh Heupel celebrates after Tennessee beats Alabama. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Just in case there was any doubt, she’s also a huge fan of the Volunteers. Even if she couldn’t be in the house to watch Nick Saban’s team go down, she definitely was 100% behind the Vols.

Having said that, it would have been epic if Dolly Parton had been on the field. That would have added to her legend in a way that is beyond words.

If 5’0″ Parton had cut it loose it would have been absolutely legendary, but given the fact she’s 76, maybe it’s for the best she wasn’t in on the carnage.

Dolly Parton shows love for the Tennessee Volunteers after beating Alabama. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Either way, Dolly Parton remains one of the true GOATs of college football, and it’s great to see her express some fandom for the Tennessee Volunteers.