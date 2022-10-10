Tennessee DB Jaylen McCollough Arrested On Felony Assault Charge

The start of Tennessee-Alabama week has gotten off to a rough start for the Vols, as DB Jaylen McCollough was arrested Sunday night. McCollough was booked Sunday evening on a felony aggravated assault charge.

According to the arrest report, the incident occurred Sunday, around 3:28 p.m. ET.

The victim, listed as Zion Spencer in the report, told officers he had been drinking with friends that live in the same complex and went to retrieve items from his vehicle.

Spencer stated that when returning, he thought he went back to his friends apartment, but did not realize he went to the wrong building on the way back.

Spencer also told officers he went to what he thought was his friends apartment and knocked on the door, but when no one answered, he stepped inside the apartment.

He said that he immediately realized he had entered the wrong apartment, while apologizing to the people inside, per the arrest report. The document states that Spencer then left and was walking out of the area when an unknown male began to pursue him, while also becoming aggressive.

The report states that Spencer apologized again, while also stating ‘He didn’t have to be a dick about it’ to the man.

As Spencer was walking away, he told officers he heard footsteps and turned around, which is when he was struck in the face and fell down the stairs, losing consciousness. After the incident and regaining consciousness, Spencer told officers that a male and female were helping him to his feet.

Tennessee’s Jaylen McCollough (Knoxville County Jail).

Officers attempted to make contact with the apartment owners, but were not successful.

One of the people who were trying to help Spencer after being struck was the girlfriend of Jaylen McCollough, who called him back to the scene, the report reads.

When McCollough returned to the scene, his right hand was in bandages, with blood showing on his hand, according to the report.

McCollough was taken into custody and did not answer any questions at the scene. Bond had yet to be set according to online records.

