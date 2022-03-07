in NCAAB

Tennessee Cracks Top 10; Auburn And Kentucky In Top 5 As SEC Tournament Looms

updated

Videos by OutKick

The Southeastern Conference has moved to the head of the class as tournament time is dawning across the nation.

Tennessee (23-7, 14-4) jumped from No. 13 into the top 10 on Monday in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a tie at No. 9 with Purdue (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten). The Volunteers defeated No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday to finish the regular season in a tie with Kentucky for second in the SEC.

Tennessee received the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament that begins Wednesday in Tampa, Florida. Arkansas (24-7, 13-5) dropped to No. 15.

Auburn (27-4, 15-3), which won the regular season title, jumped up a spot in the A.P. poll to No. 4. Kentucky (25-6, 14-4) moved up two spots to No. 5.

Gonzaga (24-3) remained No. 1 in the poll, followed by No. 2 Arizona (28-3), No. 3 Baylor (26-5), No. 6 Kansas (25-6), No. 7 Duke (26-5), which dropped three spots after a home loss to North Carolina in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game as Duke’s coach, and No. 8 Villanova (23-7).

Providence is No. 11, followed by No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 13 UCLA, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 16 Illinois, No. 17 Saint Mary’s, No. 18 Houston, No. 19 Murray State, No. 20 Connecticut, No. 21 USC, No. 22 Texas, No. 23 Colorado State, No. 24 Iowa and No. 25 North Carolina.

Auburn Tigers basketballKentucky WildcatsNCAA TournamentSEC basketballSEC TournamentTennessee Volunteers

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here