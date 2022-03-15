Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman On Vols Athletics And Winning Back The Fan Base

I recently sat down with Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman for the latest interview in our ‘SEC Sit Down’ series.

We discussed a number of topics during our conversation, including how the administration plans to win back the fan base, the NCAA investigation into the football program, updating the athletic facilities, and how her outlook on football has changed.

The conversation didn’t end there. The Chancellor also discussed expansion of the SEC, the need for Name, Image and Likeness regulations, Plowman’s inner circle during the hiring process, and much more.

I hope you enjoyed the conversation. Continue to look out for more ‘SEC Sit Downs’ in the near future.