Tennessee Bringing Back ‘Smokey Grey’ Alternate Uniform For 2022 And Beyond

The Tennessee football program has announced they are bringing back the ‘Smokey Grey’ uniforms under Josh Heupel.

According to an announcement made by the school on Thursday, the uniforms will be brought back this season as part of the ‘Nike Smokey Grey Series’. The plan is for the team to wear them for at least one game in each of the next four seasons.

This is another move by Danny White and Josh Heupel to use alternate jersey designs for the football program, after using black jerseys last season. The previous staff was hoping to get the black uniforms in time for the 2020 season, but Covid problems forced them to hold back on the plan.

“First worn in 2015, the two-toned grey jerseys feature orange numerals, while the grey pants sport an orange stripe down the side that finish with a checkerboard pattern,” the statement reads. “The helmets feature the familiar orange Power T, a mountain design in shades of grey and an orange stripe down the middle that culminates with a checkerboard pattern on the lower back of the helmet.”

Luckily for Tennessee, they’ve had decent luck with these alternate uniforms. They’ve gone 3-1 while wearing them, and they are a crowd favorite. The plan inside the football program has been to collaborate with Nike on different designs for the team when it comes to uniform combinations.

The Volunteers will wear the uniform combination for the first time since Sept. 30, 2017. Tennessee will be keeping the black uniforms as well.

The school also announced they would unveil a new design for the ‘Smokey Grey’ over the next few years, in conjunction with Nike.

This will not be the only alternate uniform design that the Vols will feature over the next number of years under Danny White and Heupel.