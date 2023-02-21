Tennessee Baseball’s Top Transfer Maui Ahuna Dealing With NCAA Eligibility Issues

Videos by OutKick

The Tennessee baseball program is currently dealing with uncertainty regarding the eligibility of transfer shortstop Maui Ahuna. Currently, the Kansas transfer is not eligible to play for the Vols, according to a UT spokesperson.

No. 3 Tennessee started its season this past Friday, with a loss to Arizona. That was followed by its second loss to Grand Canyon. Now, without its projected starting shortstop, questions are being asked about his eligibility by the NCAA. Before its game on Friday, Tennessee was notified that Maui would not be eligible to play, even though the school has been working on the situation for awhile.

The Vols finished off the weekend with a 7-0 win over UC San Diego

Tennessee shortstop Maui Ahuna. (Courtesy of Tennessee Baseball)

Maui Ahuna Was A Big Get

Ahuna committed to Tennessee in June of 2022, after his visit to Knoxville. The school had to self-report a violation of NCAA rules after he was approved for a flight to Tennessee before the school received his transcript. This resulted in the school being hit with a Level III violation, which usually results in small penalties.

Even though he was not named in the document, Knox News confirmed that Ahuna was the player connected to the violation.

Maui was the 4th-rated transfer entering the 2023 season, according to D1Baseball. Ahuna decided to transfer from the Jayhawks after long-time coach Ritch Price retired following the 2022 season. In his absence during the three-game stretch in Arizona, Austen Jaslove played shortstop for the Vols.

Kansas Statement On Transfer

The discussion of Maui Ahuna’s eligibility led OutKick to reach out to Kansas regarding the matter, in regards to a possible holdup on its end. Kansas released the following statement to OutKick on Monday evening:

“Kansas Athletics has timely complied with all requests and all information has been submitted to the necessary parties.” Kansas Athletics

According to Kansas, they’ve done everything needed in regards to the ongoing eligibility issue of Maui Ahuna, including transcripts or any questions regarding his transfer.

Tennessee plays Alabama A&M on Tuesday evening, so the Vols continue to wait.

There is more to this story, so stay tuned to OutKick for the latest.