Watch: Tennessee Called For Using ‘Illegal Bat’, Tony Vitello Goes Off On Umpire

In case you were wondering if the highly anticipated matchup between Tennessee and Vanderbilt needed anymore fireworks, the first inning delivered.

Tennessee’s Jordan Beck drilled a homer to right field and the Vanderbilt bench (Tim Corbin) called for a review of the bat that was used. A conversation ensued between the umpires, taking a close look at the bat, and Beck was called out for using an ‘illegal bat,’ which was already approved before the game. The approval of a bat is done before the game and each bat is given a sticker, which means approved.

The sticker turned out to be from the mid-week game and not the pre-game approval from Friday night.

Tennessee just got called for using an “illegal bat” and Tony Vitello is fuming pic.twitter.com/qYbXT2DV9W — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 1, 2022

It took Tennessee coach Tony Vitello just a few seconds to realize what was going on and rushed out of the dugout to the umpire holding the bat. Vitello was visually frustrated with the call and asked for the bat, politely. It was at this moment that the umpire crew did not let him look at the bat in which they called illegal.

If you thought that wasn’t enough, the second inning brought more fireworks. Luc Lipscius sent a ball to the parking lot in right field and took his job around the bases. As Lipcius was touching home-plate, he immediately asked for the bat, taunting the opposing fans and coaches.

Tennessee’s Luc Lipcius drills a Homer and touches home plate and immediately grabs the bat, taunting. pic.twitter.com/yBVxSgrtby — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 1, 2022

Safe to say this series will deliver after the opening innings of the weekend. I’d keep an eye on this series.

