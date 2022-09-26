Tennessee To Avoid Tiger Stadium At Night, Vols To Play At LSU At Noon On Oct. 8

The No. 8 Tennessee Vols will not have to worry about Tiger Stadium’s haunted history – and often myth – for opponents.

The Vols (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference), who are open this week after beating Florida on Saturday, will play LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at noon eastern time Oct. 8 in Baton Rouge, the SEC office announced Monday. The game is on ESPN. The Tigers play at Auburn on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN).

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel after beating Florida on Saturday night in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tennessee did win its last night game in Tiger Stadium – 30-27 in overtime in 2005 and leads the series in Baton Rouge, 8-4-2. LSU has defeated Tennessee five straight, though, in 2006 in Knoxville, 2007 in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 2010 in Baton Rouge in the day time and 2011 and 2017 in Knoxville.

MISSOURI DIDN’T WANT IT MORE THAN AUBURN

The SEC will have a CBS doubleheader Oct. 8 with Auburn playing at No. 1 Georgia at 3:30 p.m., followed by No. 17 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama at 8 p.m.

Other Oct. 8 games are Arkansas at Mississippi State at noon on the SEC Network, Missouri at Florida at noon on ESPNU, Ole Miss at Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network and South Carolina at Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Games on this Saturday are as follows (eastern times):

South Carolina State (1-2) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2), Noon, SEC Network

*Eastern Washington (1-2) at Florida (2-2, 0-2), Noon, SEC Network +, ESPN+

No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) at No. 14 Ole Miss (4-0), Noon, ESPN

No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) at No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1), 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) at Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1), 4 p.m., SEC Network

LSU (3-1, 1-0) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0), 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 1 Georgia (4-1, 1-0) at Missouri (2-2, 0-1), 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

*Game may be postponed or canceled by Hurricane Ian.

South Carolina State (1-2) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2), Noon, SEC Network